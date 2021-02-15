Deutsche eMark Trading Up 15.3% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000155 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

