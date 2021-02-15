Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of DPW opened at €43.03 ($50.62) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

