Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.85 ($17.46). The stock had a trading volume of 8,983,423 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.73. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

