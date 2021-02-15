Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DWHHF shares. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
