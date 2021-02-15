Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DWHHF shares. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

