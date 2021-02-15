DeVault Hits Market Capitalization of $822,350.44 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. DeVault has a market cap of $822,350.44 and $14,803.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009130 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 393,681,292 coins and its circulating supply is 371,095,346 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

