Devery Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $249,941.72 and approximately $8,390.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devery

EVE is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

