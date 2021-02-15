DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $449.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $412.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.92. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

