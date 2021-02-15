DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.