DexKit Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.39 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DexKit has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,898 tokens. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com

Buying and Selling DexKit

