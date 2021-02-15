dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.22 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $2.12 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00006983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

