DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

