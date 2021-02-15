DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

DHT has increased its dividend payment by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DHT shares. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.