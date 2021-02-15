Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $255.00

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $255.00, but opened at $245.80. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $244.90, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

