Diamond (DMD) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $7,939.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,572,219 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

