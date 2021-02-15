Diamond Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Diamond has a market cap of $6.23 million and $2,118.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00103054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,572,385 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

