Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FANG opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.