Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:DSX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
