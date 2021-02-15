Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

