DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 909.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

