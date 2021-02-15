DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $47,362.40 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,362.40 or 0.99545688 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $100.54 million and $5.14 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00401434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00187830 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.