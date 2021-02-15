Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $856,691.31 and $488,478.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $63.32 or 0.00130730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00269575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00184039 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

