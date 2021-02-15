Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,545.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $842,896.94 and approximately $2,545.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.13 or 0.00454033 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

