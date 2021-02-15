Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $808,535.26 and approximately $2,454.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00463125 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

