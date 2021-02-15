DigitalBits Trading Up 65.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $1.26 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.23 or 0.00519812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00032656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004752 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.21 or 0.02529146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

