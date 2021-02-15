Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $197,049.72 and approximately $96.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.16 or 0.03719413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00446172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.66 or 0.01522439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00507983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00465665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00332650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,973,438 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

