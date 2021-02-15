DigitalNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $451,091.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $451,091.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.10 or 0.00468059 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,405,184 coins and its circulating supply is 4,872,912,338 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

