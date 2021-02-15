Digitex City Achieves Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.