Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00989199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007533 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.07 or 0.05178510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.