Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151,414.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $57.56 or 0.00119377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $151,414.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

