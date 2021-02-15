Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Shares Gap Down to $547.00

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $547.00, but opened at $530.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $551.00, with a volume of 27,652 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 553.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.81 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

