Dimecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $162.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $162.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009048 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001611 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00130115 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

