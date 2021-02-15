Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,662. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.