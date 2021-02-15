Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.48. 4,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 177,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

