Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.