Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

