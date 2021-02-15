Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DISCA opened at $47.80 on Monday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays lowered Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

