Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DISCB stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.