Discovery (DISCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DISCK opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

