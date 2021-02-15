Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Discovery worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

