Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of DISCK opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $40.77.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
