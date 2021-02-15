Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DISCK opened at $40.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

