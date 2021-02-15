DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DISH Network worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

