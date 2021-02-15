Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 105.75 ($1.38), with a volume of 1149940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.86.

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Company Profile (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

