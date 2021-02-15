Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.00

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 1203650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.60).

The stock has a market cap of £892.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.