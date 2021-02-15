dKargo Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One dKargo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $5.82 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

