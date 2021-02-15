DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.34. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

