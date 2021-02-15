DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $360,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $263.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

