Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.34 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.34 billion and $5.15 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00441994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,386,783,422 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

