Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.60. 95,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

