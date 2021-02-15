Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Dollar General worth $248,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

DG opened at $198.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

