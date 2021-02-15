Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.87. 416,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,562. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

