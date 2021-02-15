Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE D opened at $71.87 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

